US Domestic News Roundup: Do not let Putin win, Biden pleads with Republicans on Ukraine; US Senate Republican block Ukraine, Israel aid bill over border dispute and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Do not let Putin win, Biden pleads with Republicans on Ukraine

President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans on Wednesday for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies and could draw U.S. troops into a war. Biden spoke as the United States planned to announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid from its dwindling supply of money for Kyiv. He signaled a willingness to make significant changes to U.S. migration policy along the border with Mexico to try to draw Republican support.

US Senate Republican block Ukraine, Israel aid bill over border dispute

An emergency spending bill to provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Republicans pressed their demands for tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote was 49 in favor to 51 against, leaving the $110.5 billion measure short of the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to pave the way to start debate, threatening President Joe Biden's push to provide new aid before the end of 2023.

'Blowhard,' 'fascist,' 'Voldemort': Attacks get personal at fourth Republican debate

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America." Ramaswamy said former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is "the only person more fascist" than Democratic President Joe Biden. Later in the fourth Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, he waved a handwritten note reading "Nikki = Corrupt," as the audience audibly groaned.

Democratic lawmakers ask payment firms to renew work on gun code

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and 48 other Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged top payments companies to resume work on implementing a sales code for gun merchants, according to letters seen by Reuters, citing how states have passed conflicting requirements on the issue. In March, the payments companies Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover Financial said they would delay the rollout of a "merchant category code," or MCC, meant to help detect suspicious firearms and ammunition sales to combat gun violence amid a spate of mass shootings.

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

A lone shooter opened fire on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth before the suspect was shot dead by police, authorities said at a news briefing hours afterward. Police declined to publicly identify the assailant, going so far as to avoid any mention of the suspect's gender, nor did they give any information about the four victims struck by gunfire - three fatally - or their connection to the university.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York

Hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused in federal court on Wednesday of taking part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio in 2003, marking the fourth lawsuit leveling sexual assault allegations against him in recent weeks. Combs, 54, founder of the landmark label Bad Boy Records and a hugely successful rap performer, issued a statement on Wednesday categorically professing his innocence and declaring his accusers were "looking for a quick payday."

Voter advocates, conservative activists brace for 2024 election showdowns

A year before voters choose the next U.S. president, groups of all stripes are already working to prepare for what they see as the greatest threat to the 2024 election: attacks on voters' rights for some, potential electoral fraud for others. A coalition of non-partisan voter advocacy groups is planning to recruit its biggest-ever "election protection" pool of volunteers – more than 20,000 – to answer voters' questions, help poll workers handle problems and bring in legal assistance where needed.

Takeaways from the fourth Republican presidential debate

Four U.S. presidential contenders - the smallest field yet - debated in Alabama on Wednesday, all trying to survive to battle former President Donald Trump next year for the Republican nomination. Here are some takeaways from the fourth Republican presidential debate:

Ex-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress, raising Republican worries

Ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will leave Congress at the end of this year, a move that raised anxieties among his fellow Republicans about the path that lies ahead for their narrow and fractious majority. His move came as Congress struggles to move forward on a raft of critically important legislation, including fiscal 2024 spending bills that Congress must adopt by Jan. 19 to avert a partial government shutdown.

Insults fly as Haley's rise makes her target at U.S. Republican debate

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was the subject of repeated attacks during Wednesday's Republican presidential debate, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sought to blunt her momentum just weeks before the party's first nominating contest in Iowa. The two rivals were vying to emerge as the chief alternative to the absent former President Donald Trump, who has maintained a commanding lead in opinion polls ahead of Iowa's Jan. 15 contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)