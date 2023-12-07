Left Menu

BJP will win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand; also form next govt in state: Babulal Marandi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:28 IST
BJP will win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand; also form next govt in state: Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Thursday asserted that his party will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's general elections.

He claimed that the party would also form the government in the state after winning the assembly elections due later next year.

Referring to the BJP's stupendous performance in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the former Jharkhand chief minister told reporters in Dumka, ''The party won a large number of seats in the tribal-dominated areas, which proves the tribals of the country are with the BJP.

''Development is possible only under the BJP. The Modi government has been providing houses, gas connections and free treatment to the poor without any discrimination,'' he said.

Marandi claimed that several children belonging to the Pahadia tribe have recently died due to an ''unknown disease'' in Sundarpahari block of Godda district and Barhait block of Sahebganj district but Chief Minister Hemant Soren ''did not have time to visit these places''.

On Soren claiming that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand on account of coal mining in the state, Marandi said, ''He should give complete details... he can't just get money for looting.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023