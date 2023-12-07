"Congress leaders trying to divide country": BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on Revanth Reddy's 'DNA' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday alleged that the Congress is attempting to break the unity of the country and that the "North-South divide" is the latest in that series. The BJP has fired fresh salvos at Telangana Congress unit chief Revanth Reddy, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the southern state earlier today, over his alleged remarks that their "DNA is better than Bihar's DNA".

Addressing a press briefing at party headquarters here in the national capital, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A plan is going on to divide India. Nowadays (the division of) North-South is being started. The newly sworn-in CM of Telangana has said that their DNA is better than that of Bihar and that the outgoing Chief Minister KCR has a part of Bihar in his DNA because his ancestors belong to Nitish Kumar's caste and migrated from Bihar." "To what extent will the Congress stoop to make itself relevant," the BJP leader questioned.

He said that Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Reddy, a day later after his statements went viral. "And I thought that she would demand an apology from him and go to the swearing-in ceremony but nothing like that happened," he said. "I totally condemn this callous disregard of India's spiritual, civilisational, social and political unity which has been there for the last thousand years," the BJP MP added.

Prasad also also questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue. "This is very painful, but Nitish Babu is also silent. A leader of your so-called alliance, which is the Ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance is questioning the DNA of Bihar and that of your caste and you are remaining tight-lipped. So how long will you remain silent for your political interests?" he said.

"Even when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi used derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma, you remained silent. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Ji, and Kharge Ji all were silent. And today when attempts are being made to break the unity of India with such statements, they are still silent," the BJP leader said further. (ANI)

