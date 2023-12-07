Left Menu

"Committee report will be tabled tomorrow...," TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday asserted that the Committee report regarding TMC MP Mahua Moitra's alleged cash-for-query case will be tabled tomorrow.

"Committee report will be tabled tomorrow...," TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday asserted that the Committee report regarding TMC MP Mahua Moitra's alleged cash-for-query case will be tabled tomorrow. "Today I spoke with the Speaker, and he said that this committee report along with other reports will be tabled tomorrow. I said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given a chance to speak," TMC MP said.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali expressed anticipation that Mahua Moitra's case will be discussed in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. He further emphasized the importance of allowing a thorough and constructive discussion on the matter in Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that everything will be done according to the procedure of the Parliament.

Notably, Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. However, several leaders of the opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has opposed the report. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had last month submitted its draft report connection with the 'cash-for-query' case to Speaker Om Birla. Sources said the committee had recommended the expulsion of Moitra.

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct. (ANI)

