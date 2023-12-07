Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:38 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Twitter: Yogi Adityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. "Received close companionship and guidance from respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today in New Delhi. Your guidance provides strength for building a strong, secure and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. Hearty thanks Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!" CM Yogi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in the national capital. "Had a courtesy call on National President of @BJP4India Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!" UP CM said.

A series of high-level meetings of the BJP is taking place in Delhi as the party brainstorms to decide chief ministers for three states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after victory in Assembly elections. The BJP party tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023