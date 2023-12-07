UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. "Received close companionship and guidance from respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today in New Delhi. Your guidance provides strength for building a strong, secure and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. Hearty thanks Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!" CM Yogi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in the national capital. "Had a courtesy call on National President of @BJP4India Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!" UP CM said.

A series of high-level meetings of the BJP is taking place in Delhi as the party brainstorms to decide chief ministers for three states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after victory in Assembly elections. The BJP party tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. (ANI)

