Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, BJP president Nadda
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what his office described as a courtesy meeting.
The chief minister also met BJP president J P Nadda.
The meetings come amid speculation, which has been going on for some time, of a reshuffle in the state's council of ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Modi's guarantee' only guarantee that works: BJP chief J P Nadda
BJP has registered massive victory in assembly polls under PM Modi's leadership: Party president J P Nadda.
Country has realised that only PM Modi can provide decisive leadership and work for welfare of farmers, poor, deprived classes: J P Nadda.
People from all castes, regions, communities voted for the BJP in the assembly elections: J P Nadda.