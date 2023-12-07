Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, BJP president Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what his office described as a courtesy meeting.

The chief minister also met BJP president J P Nadda.

The meetings come amid speculation, which has been going on for some time, of a reshuffle in the state's council of ministers.

