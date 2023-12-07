Left Menu

HP: Hatti community announces protest on December 16 to press for implementation of ST status law

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:43 IST
HP: Hatti community announces protest on December 16 to press for implementation of ST status law
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation of the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh will organise a protest march on December 16 to press their demand for the implementation of a law giving the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community, its leader announced on Thursday.

The protesters will assemble at the PWD rest house complex in Shillai in Sirmaur district and march to the office of the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) to submit a memorandum to the state government, Kendriya Hatti Samiti general secretary Kundan Singh Shastri told journalists at Poanta Sahib.

He invited the MLAs and MP of the area and political workers of all parties to join the protest march.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, granting the ST status to the Hatti community, was enacted four months ago, but the state government was not implementing it under pressure of a cabinet minister who has clearly shown his ''anti-Hatti stance'', Shastri said.

He said the community members, especially the youth, are agitated over the delay.

He called upon Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene in the matter and implement the Hatti tribal status law immediately in the interest of Hatti youths who are being deprived of their right of reservation in ongoing recruitments.

On Wednesday evening, some members of the organisation met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and appraised him of the delay on the part of the state government in implementing the law, notified on August 4.

They submitted a representation to the minister demanding implementation of the Hatti tribal status law and told him about the negative attitude of the state government in this context.

Shastri said the delay in the law's implementation was affecting about three lakh people of 154 panchayats of Transgiri area of Sirmaur district.

The state government has written two letters to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry seeking some clarifications regarding the law.

Shastri said the Union minister assured that the state government would get the clarifications within next two to three days.

The Hatti community members had held a protest in support of their demand in Nahan on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023