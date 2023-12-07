Party workers ensured Congress victory in Himachal, they shouldn't be ignored: Pratibha Singh

In a veiled attack on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said workers who ensured the party's victory in the assembly polls last year should be rewarded with more responsibility.

"The party has come to power due to the efforts of the workers and they should not be ignored," she told reporters.

Singh, who has herself been a contender for the CM's post, made the remarks on sidelines of a meeting with district and block level leaders to discuss the party's plans to mark its first year in office in the state.

She has said earlier that she was not consulted before Sukhu announced a rally in Dharamshala on December 11 to celebrate the anniversary.

Singh said there should be coordination between the government and the party organisation. The CM understands the importance of the organisation as he has himself risen from the ranks, she said.

"I have been urging the chief minister for the past six months to give importance to workers by bestowing responsibilities on them," she said.

Singh may have been referring to several posts of chairman and vice chairman of boards and corporations that are lying vacant.

Recently, the party's state general secretary Yashwant Chhajta was appointed vice-president of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority, raising hopes of other workers of getting similar posts.

A cabinet expansion is also pending for the past 11 months to fill three berths.

Sukhu announced plans to celebrate the party's year in office at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Monday. A committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi was given the responsibility of preparing for a rally in Dharamshala.

Pratibha Singh had then said she was neither taken into confidence nor informed about any such decision.

