Brazil's Lula 'concerned' about Esequibo tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he was following with increasing concern developments regarding tensions between neighbors Guyana and Venezuela over the disputed Esequibo area.

Lula suggested at a Mercosur summit that multilateral bodies such as ECLAC and UNASUR should contribute to a peaceful solution. "We do not want and we do not need war in South America," the leftist leader said.

