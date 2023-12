UP chief minister meets HM Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

What transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

''Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath met Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on X in Hindi. Earlier, Adityanath also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)