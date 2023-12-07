Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:23 IST
PM Modi ignites public consciousness about Constitution, says ex-Prez Kovind
Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignites public consciousness about the Constitution, encapsulating the essence of a nation marching forward in unity and purpose.

He was speaking at the launch of 'Naye Bharat ka Samaveda,' a seminal collection spotlighting Modi's impactful speeches, delving deep into the core essence and values embedded in the nation's Constitution, the Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) said in a statement.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's vision for a constitution aligned with the will of the people, Kovind ''drew parallels to the present, where the Constitution resonates with the aspirations of a burgeoning nation, propelling us towards progress''.

Referencing the abolishing of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Kovind asserted its ''alignment'' with constitutional principles, it said.

The former president lauded India's awakened Constitution as a compass guiding the judiciary, executive, and every citizen toward the right direction.

He credited Modi for igniting public consciousness about the Constitution, encapsulating the essence of a nation marching forward in unity and purpose, the statement said.

Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, President of IGNCA Rambahdur Rai, Member Secretary of IGNCA, Sachchidanand Joshi, were also present on the occasion.

The launch celebrated the fusion of India's constitutional heritage and contemporary resonance, encapsulating the essence of the nation's ethos, the IGNCA said.

Kovind talked about the concept of 'Swayat Poshit Padhhatti' (self-sustainable process), resonating the spirit of self-sufficiency.

He noted a ''contemporary surge'' in people's engagement with the constitution, emphasising its heightened relevance in the context of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' for a modern India.

