Left Menu

Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:35 IST
Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a ''cash-for-query'' case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7.

Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra.

''If the report is tabled, we would insist on a full-fledged discussion as the draft was adopted in two-and-a-half minute,'' BSP MP Danish Ali told reporters on Thursday.

At a meeting on November 9, the committee headed by Vinod Kumar Sonkar adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha over the ''cash-for-query'' allegation.

Six members of the panel, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a ''fixed match'' and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a ''shred of evidence''.

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023