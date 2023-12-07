Left Menu

Congress to hold party meeting tomorrow over its performance in assembly polls

A BJP tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month with the party getting stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:35 IST
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) routed the Congress in the assembly elections in three states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the grand old party will hold a meeting on Friday to review its performance in the polls. Party President Malikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting. The central leadership and state leaders will be present in the meeting. The results of the assembly elections came as a surprise to the Congress.

A BJP tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month with the party getting stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. The election results in four States, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Telangana, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.

In Mizoram Congress won only one seat out of 44 member assembly seats. (ANI)

