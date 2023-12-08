Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his tributes to Inspector Masroor Ahmad who died on Thursday of gunshot wounds sustained more than a month ago.Ahmad was shot by terrorists on October 29 when he was engaged in a cricket match with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar.

J-K LG Sinha pays tributes to Kashmir Police cop Masroor Ahmad
Ahmad was shot by terrorists on October 29 when he was engaged in a cricket match with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar. He succumbed at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday. ''No words are strong enough to express the pain of losing Inspector Masroor Ahmad, the brave son of Mother India. I salute his courage and sacrifice,'' the LG said. ''I want to assure the people that his supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. We are firmly resolved to crush the terrorist menace and give a befitting reply to those who are aiding and abetting terrorism,'' he said.

