Slovakia warned by US on plan to scrap corruption prosecutor

The United States on Thursday joined the European Commission in urging Slovakia not to rush into plans to scrap a special prosecutor's office focused on corruption, saying the change and other reforms "require a thorough and sound analysis".

Slovakia's new government led by populist Robert Fico approved a plan on Wednesday to end the special prosecutor's office, using a fast-track procedure that could be completed in weeks. Fico, who has already battled with some leading media outlets and stopped Slovak military aid to Ukraine, has accused the institution of violating human rights and said it must be disbanded.

The move sparked an outcry from opposition parties, which led a protest on Thursday evening drawing a few thousand who chanted "Enough with Fico". The move to scrap the prosecutor's unit prompted the European Union's executive on Wednesday to urge Slovakia against any hasty move. The U.S. embassy backed that call on Thursday.

"We support the European Commission's recommendation not to advance the intended amendments nor resort to a fast-track procedure without proper and thorough consultation with stakeholders at the national and European level," the U.S. embassy said in a statement on its website. Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has also criticised the plan to close the special prosecutor's office, which has operated since 2004 with a focus on high-level corruption and crime.

It has handled dozens of cases involving graft in police, judiciary and politics since 2021 while under the leadership of Daniel Lipsic, who served as interior minister in a government that took power from Fico between 2010 and 2012. One of its cases is that of central bank governor and former finance minister Peter Kazimir who has been on trial over alleged bribery, which he denies.

While in opposition before winning a September election, Fico himself faced police charges, later dropped, that he used information from police and tax authorities to discredit political rivals. He said at the time it was political revenge. On Thursday, Fico expressed surprise that the U.S. embassy had waded into "internal Slovak affairs," according to news website Dennik N.

Critics of Fico protested outside government offices on Thursday. "I am convinced that Robert Fico thought he could take the rule of law and justice from us quickly and quietly. But tonight he should see we will not be quiet," Michal Simecka, the head of the main opposition party Progressive Slovakia, told the crowd estimated by local media at 2,000.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available to provide crowd estimates.

