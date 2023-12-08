Yellen says Fed performance strong, U.S. economy robust

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserve is performing strongly and that she was feeling very satisfied about the path that the U.S. economy is on.

Yellen was speaking to reporters during a visit to Mexico City at a joint press conference with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O.

