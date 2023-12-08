Left Menu

Biden says more assistance needed in Gaza in calls with Netanyahu, Jordan's Abdullah

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 03:10 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah, and said more assistance was needed for civilians in Gaza, according to the White House. Biden "emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities," the White House said.

Biden stressed to the Israeli leader that "much more assistance was urgently required across the board."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

