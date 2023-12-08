Biden says more assistance needed in Gaza in calls with Netanyahu, Jordan's Abdullah
Updated: 08-12-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 03:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah, and said more assistance was needed for civilians in Gaza, according to the White House. Biden "emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities," the White House said.
Biden stressed to the Israeli leader that "much more assistance was urgently required across the board."
