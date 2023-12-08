Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican-majority US House takes step toward vote on Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives took a procedural step on Thursday toward voting to authorize their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, an escalation of a Republican probe the White House has dismissed as baseless. House Republicans accuse the Democratic president and his family of improperly profiting from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president during President Barack Obama's 2009-2017 administration.

Georgia Republicans approve new US House map, setting up fresh court battle

Republican lawmakers in Georgia on Thursday approved a new map of U.S. House of Representatives districts for the 2024 election that maintains their current 9-5 advantage while creating a court-ordered majority-Black district west of Atlanta. In order to preserve Republicans' statewide advantage, however, lawmakers dismantled a heavily minority district represented by Democratic U.S. Representative Lucy McBath, a move that Democrats said contravenes a federal judge's ruling.

US House committee opens probe into Harvard, Penn, MIT after antisemitism hearing

A U.S. House of Representatives committee opened an investigation into three of the country's most prestigious universities on Thursday, two days after lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the school presidents' testimony about addressing antisemitism. The Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce said in a statement it planned to investigate the learning environments and disciplinary policies at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

US lawmakers introduce sweeping defense bill, drop most 'culture war' issues

U.S. lawmakers unveiled an annual defense policy bill leaving out most of the divisive social issues, such as abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members, that had threatened to derail the must-pass legislation. The Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees released the 3,000-page text of the Fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, late on Wednesday. This year's bill, an annual measure that sets policy for the Department of Defense, authorizes a record $886 billion in spending, a 3% increase over last year.

After failed test vote, prospects dim for new Ukraine aid in US Congress

U.S. Senate leaders vowed on Thursday to keep trying to reach an agreement to provide billions of dollars in new security aid to Ukraine, but faced uncertainty about doing so quickly after Republicans blocked a sweeping foreign security assistance bill. Senate Republicans voted unanimously on Wednesday to block the emergency spending bill to provide $110.5 billion in funds for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, to press their demands for more control of immigration via the U.S. border with Mexico.

New York Democrats tap former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run in congressional special election

Former congressman Tom Suozzi will be the Democratic candidate in the Feb. 13 special election to succeed ousted lawmaker George Santos in the U.S. House of Representatives, local party leaders said on Thursday. Suozzi, who had previously held the seat before resigning to mount an ultimately unsuccessful run for New York governor, was one of at least 19 people who had filed to run for Santos' former seat. The congressional district includes part of New York City's Queens borough and Long Island suburbs to the east.

White House open to new asylum limits for Ukraine aid -source

The Biden administration is considering getting behind new restrictions on who can seek asylum and an expanded deportation process to secure new aid for Ukraine and Israel in a supplemental funding bill, a source familiar with discussions said. The White House and U.S. Congress are racing to strike a deal that would deliver military aid to the two allied nations while discouraging illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border with only a week until lawmakers depart for a Christmas break.

Trump to court sketch artist: 'I gotta lose some weight'

A courtroom portrait led Donald Trump to deliver a blunt self-assessment on Thursday: "I gotta lose some weight." The former president's banter with a courtroom artist came as he made an appearance at his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.

US judge orders Binance's former chief to stay in US until sentencing -filing

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Thursday granted the U.S. government's motion to require former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao to remain in the continental United States ahead of his sentencing for violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws. In a court document filed on Thursday, the judge agreed with the Justice Department that Zhao poses a flight risk.

Congress poised to extend domestic surveillance law by four months

Congress is preparing to extend the domestic surveillance authority that allows law enforcement to spy on Americans without a warrant by another four months, giving lawmakers more time to either reform or keep the disputed program. The extension of the surveillance provision - known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) - was tucked into the 2,353rd page of the more than 3,000-page National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass piece of legislation lawmakers hope to send to President Joe Biden's desk before the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)