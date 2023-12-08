Left Menu

Approval of Brazil's Lula roughly stable in December -polls

A separate survey by pollster Ipec also showed that 38% of respondents had positive views of Lula's government, down from 40% in the previous poll released in September but within the poll's margin of error. Disapproval was 30%, compared with 25% in September.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:16 IST
Approval of Brazil's Lula roughly stable in December -polls
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Approval of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government was roughly stable in December, according to two polls released on Thursday. Nearing the end of the first year of his third non-consecutive term after a fierce election, the leftist president had an approval rate of 38% in a survey by Datafolha, flat from its previous release in September.

The percentage of respondents expressing disapproval edged down to 30% from 31% but was still above the 27% registered in June. Anther 30% were neutral. A separate survey by pollster Ipec also showed that 38% of respondents had positive views of Lula's government, down from 40% in the previous poll released in September but within the poll's margin of error.

Disapproval was 30%, compared with 25% in September. For 39% of the people interviewed by Ipec, Brazil's economy is better than expected, while 36% believe it is worse.

Datafolha interviewed 2,004 people in 135 Brazilian cities on Dec. 5. Ipec polled 2,000 people in 128 cities Dec. 1 to 5. Both surveys have a margin of error of two percentage points up or down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023