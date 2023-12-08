Left Menu

Amid suspense over CM picks for heartland states, BJP chief Nadda leaves Amit Shah's Delhi residence after key meeting

Amid continuing suspense over the selection of chief ministers for three heartland states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh--where the party registered landslide victories in the Assembly polls, BJP national president JP Nadda was seen leaving the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital after a key meeting on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:41 IST
Amid suspense over CM picks for heartland states, BJP chief Nadda leaves Amit Shah's Delhi residence after key meeting
BJP chief JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continuing suspense over the selection of chief ministers for three heartland states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh--where the party registered landslide victories in the Assembly polls, BJP national president JP Nadda was seen leaving the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital after a key meeting on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal earlier, on Thursday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the suspense and speculation over the CM choices in the three states would end on December 10.

While saying that the final decision on the CMs for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan would be taken on December 10, Vijayvargiya refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from among the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders. Even as feverish speculations over the BJP's CM picks in these three states continued, former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, on Thursday, called on Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital.

Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister; Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are believed to be among the top contenders for the post in Rajasthan. While the BJP kept its cards close to its chest with regard to its CM choices for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, its top leaders gathered for a crucial Parliamentary Party meeting at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ashwani Vaishanaw, along with other BJP MPs, were in attendance at the meeting. The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month.

With its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023