PM Modi to inaugurate 2-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit today

The two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 will commence today at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. The main program of the summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding the summit, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state.

"On one hand new employment opportunities will be created through industrial investment in the state, while on the other hand, the economy of the state will also get new strength," he said. He also posted on X of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the state and said "Hearty welcome on behalf of 1.25 crore people of the state on the arrival of the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a special attachment to Devbhoomi, a rapidly emerging state with the coordination of "Ecology, Economy and Technology."

Meanwhile, CM Dhami met the representatives of investor delegates who had arrived for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 on Thursday. Welcoming the representatives of the industry, the Chief Minister said that this time the theme of the Global Investors Summit has been kept by the Uttarakhand government as "Peace to Prosperity".

The Chief Minister assured that all preparations for the Global Investors Summit have been completed by the state government. CM Dhami said that the event is being organized by the government with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination.

He also informed that the state government had set an investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit, which has been accomplished. Dhami said that the event is being organized by the government with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination.

He further asserted that the state government had set an investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit, which has been accomplished. It is noteworthy that under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, the state government has so far signed investment MOUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

He also took stock of the preparations at the Forest Research Institute for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, which is going to be held today and tomorrow. "Big industrialists from the country and abroad are participating in the Investors Summit. The focus has been on various sectors like health, wellness, education, medical, tourism, automobile, pharma and as per the requirement of the state", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)