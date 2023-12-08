Left Menu

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Friday

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Friday

Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers during the day, officials said.Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:03 IST

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:03 IST
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers during the day, officials said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. In case it is not so, the programme will be shifted to the annexe building of the assembly, officials said.

The state capital witnessed rain this morning. On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls. It dethroned the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga.

The MNF, which won 26 seats in 2018 polls, managed to win only 10 this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

