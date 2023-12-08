Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao been admitted to Yasodha Hospital after he sustained an injury at him farmhouse on Thursday night, sources said.

According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

