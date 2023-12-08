Left Menu

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has gotten injured and been admitted to Yasodha Hospital, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:04 IST
BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao been admitted to Yasodha Hospital after he sustained an injury at him farmhouse on Thursday night, sources said.

According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

