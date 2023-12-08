BRS president KCR hospitalised after a fall
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was undergoing treatment at a private super speciality hospital here after a fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.
Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.
A medical bulletin would be issued, they said.
