PM Modi wishes KCR speedy recovery
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been hospitalised after a fall.
He said on X, ''Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.'' Rao is undergoing treatment at a private super speciality hospital in Hyderabad after the fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.
Doctors are evaluating the condition of the 69-year-old BRS president, and he might require a surgery, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Narendra Modi
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
"After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail": Telangana party chief Kishan Reddy on Akbaruddin Owaisi threatening cop
Congress not implementing poll guarantees in Karnataka: Nadda warns Telangana of 'false promises'
(Eds: Alert recast) Congress or BRS, corruption and family rule are guaranteed if either party comes to power, says Nadda in Telangana.
"Do you want Congress or electricity" asks KT Rama Rao addressing presentation for Trailblazer Telangana
BJP is spoiling atmosphere in the country. Their tenure ends in a few days, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao at poll rally in Telangana.