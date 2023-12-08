Left Menu

Former T'gana CM KCR admitted to hospital after fall, may require surgery

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 10:22 IST
FormerTelangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to a private super-specialty hospital here following a fall and a fracture is suspected which might require surgery, sources said on Friday.

Rao, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party's defeat in the recent assembly elections, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and been meeting party leaders and common people. On Thursday night, he fell down, sources said.

Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha said he had suffered ''minor injury'' and that he would be fine soon.

''BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,'' Kavitha said on 'X'.

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president (aged 69) and a health bulletin would be issued, the sources said.

