Cong chief slams govt over rising crimes against Dalits, tribals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 10:48 IST
Cong chief slams govt over rising crimes against Dalits, tribals
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted the Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalits and tribals in the country, and alleged it is part of the BJP's agenda of dividing society.

''The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is the BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe,'' he charged in a post in Hindi on X.

''Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of the BJP of dividing the society in the last decade,'' he alleged.

The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP-RSS, the Congress chief charged.

Kharge also shared a post that claimed that there has been a 46.11 percent increase in crimes against Dalits since 2013 and 48.15 per cent against tribals.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

