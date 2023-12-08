"People will now see battle of Mahabharata": MP Mahua Moitra on Ethics Committee report to be tabled today in Lok Sabha

As the report of the Ethics Committee in the alleged "cash-for-query" case will be tabled in Lok Sabha today, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that now the people will see the battle of Mahabharata. Speaking to the media, Mahua said "Mother Durga has arrived, we will see. These people who have started snatching clothes will now see the battle of Mahabharata."

She also quoted a quote from famous poet and former Rajya Sabha Member, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar which said "Destruction befalls a person, conscience dies first," (Jab Naash Manuj par chaata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai). "Chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Aparajita Sarangi to lay on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics," the agenda released by Lok Sabha read.

The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up. The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct.

The draft report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," sources said citing the draft report of the ethics committee. The TMC has demanded that the MP Mahua Moitra be given a chance to put forth her defence. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "I spoke with the Speaker, and he said that this committee report along with other reports will be tabled. I said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given a chance to speak..."

Earlier, MP Aparajita Sarangi who is part of the Ethics Committee said, " The Committee has already submitted its comprehensive report to Lok Sabha Speaker. Once it is tabled, we wouldn't mind any kind of discussion. We are always open to any kind of discussion...I think the report is very comprehensive and everything has to be taken into account, including the content of the affidavit of Darshan Hiranandani. So, I think the Speaker has to take a call on that." Congress MP K Suresh on Friday said that his party will oppose the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha if the report of the Ethics committee which is set to be tabled in the Parliament today recommends the same.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh said, "Today, the Ethics Committee report is being tabled. It is already included in the List of Business in Lok Sabha. Let us see what report are they going to table in the House. If the report states the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, we will oppose it tooth and nail." (ANI)

