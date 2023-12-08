Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

Left Menu

Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan where Mizo National Front leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga was present.All MNF MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:27 IST
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma. Eleven other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan where Mizo National Front leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga was present.

All MNF MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event. Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there. On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader. With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

