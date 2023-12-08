Left Menu

BJP appoints central observers for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh to elect legislative party leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:45 IST
The BJP on Friday appointed senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arjun Munda as central observers for electing the leader of the legislative party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The new legislative party leaders are set to become chief ministers of the three states.

According to a party statement, besides Singh, party leaders Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde are also being sent to Rajasthan as central observers.

Similarly, besides Khattar, party leaders K Laxman and Asha Lakra are being sent to Madhya Pradesh as central observers.

For Chhattisgarh, besides Munda, another Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party leader Dushwant Kumar Gautam are being sent as central observers.

The BJP has won the three states in the recently held assembly elections.

