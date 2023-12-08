AAP has pushed Punjab into unprecedented crisis: BJP's Tarun Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has plunged Punjab into an unprecedented crisis as he targeted the AAP government on economic and law and order fronts.In a statement, Chugh claimed that anti-national elements are having a free run in the border state, which is a matter of concern.The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has plunged Punjab into an unprecedented crisis.
- Country:
- India
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has plunged Punjab into an ''unprecedented crisis'' as he targeted the AAP government on economic and law and order fronts.
In a statement, Chugh claimed that anti-national elements are having a free run in the border state, which is a matter of concern.
''The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has plunged Punjab into an unprecedented crisis. Punjab under the AAP government has collapsed economically and... (there has been a) complete collapse of law and order,'' the BJP leader said.
''The state has been bequeathed to gangsters who are running amok,'' Chugh said.
''Moreover, anti-national elements are having a free play in the border state which is a very serious national concern,'' he said.
The mining mafia, drug dealers and gangsters are having a good time, he charged.
Chugh further claimed Punjab already has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore and it is growing with every passing day.
''The state... is on the verge of going bankrupt as the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to mop up resources,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Bhagwant Mann-led
- Bhagwant Mann-
- Rs 4
- Chugh
- Tarun Chugh
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Odisha govt to redevelop 26 ancient temples in CM's home turf at Rs 42.51 crore
Fortis Malar Hospitals to sell Malar Hospital in Chennai for Rs 45.5 cr to MGM Healthcare
Saya Group to infuse Rs 4,000 cr in next three years in Noida, Ghaziabad projects
Two drug peddlers arrested in Mumbai with mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh
TN to set up footwear park at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: Chief Minister Stalin