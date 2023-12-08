Left Menu

BJP announces its central observers in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

Amid suspense over the Cheif Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:21 IST
BJP announces its central observers in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid suspense over the Cheif Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observors in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observors in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, amid continuing suspense over the selection of chief ministers for three heartland states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP national president JP Nadda was seen leaving the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital after a key meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal earlier, on Thursday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the suspense and speculation over the CM choices in the three states would end on December 10. While saying that the final decision on the CMs for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan would be taken on December 10, Vijayvargiya refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from among the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.

Once the observors head to the states they are expected to meet the newly elected MLAs in the assembly before announcing the decision on who will become the next Chief Minister in the state. Leaders from the three states have been meeting the top party brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023