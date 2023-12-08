BJP announces its central observers in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

Amid suspense over the Cheif Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observors in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observors in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, amid continuing suspense over the selection of chief ministers for three heartland states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP national president JP Nadda was seen leaving the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital after a key meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal earlier, on Thursday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the suspense and speculation over the CM choices in the three states would end on December 10. While saying that the final decision on the CMs for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan would be taken on December 10, Vijayvargiya refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from among the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.

Once the observors head to the states they are expected to meet the newly elected MLAs in the assembly before announcing the decision on who will become the next Chief Minister in the state. Leaders from the three states have been meeting the top party brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda in Delhi. (ANI)

