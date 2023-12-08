Delhi Excise case: SC grants bail to Benoy Babu, says ED cannot keep people in pre-detention trial for so long

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Benoy Babu, Regional Manager of liquor manufacturing giant Pernod Ricard, facing prosecution in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Benoy Babu, Regional Manager of liquor manufacturing giant Pernod Ricard, facing prosecution in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatt granted bail to Babu noting that he has undergone 13 months of incarceration and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot keep people on pre-detention trial for so long.

"You (ED) cannot keep people in pre-detention trial for so long. More accused are still to be brought in. There seem to be contradictions between what CBI and ED are alleging. Let him be released on bail," said the bench. The bench further said that the trial in the case has not commenced and charges have not been framed.

The apex court in its order stated, "Having regard to the aforesaid factum, including the period of incarceration already suffered by the appellant (Babu), we allow the present appeal and direct that he be released on bail in the chargesheet. He is directed to be released on bail." The apex court hearing an appeal of Babu challenging the July 3 order of the High Court denying him the relief.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for Babu before the top court and contended that he had been inside the jail for 13 months. "Babu does not have policy-making powers," Salve told the bench.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju objected to the bail being granted to Babu saying he played a key role in the case. Babu and Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair were arrested by the ED in November last year in connection with the case. (ANI)

