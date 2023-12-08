ZPM cabinet sworn in Mizoram at Raj Bhavan complex

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) cabinet took oath along with Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl on Friday. A total of seven cabinet Ministers were sworn in along with four Ministers of State. The Cabinet Ministers included K.Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga, Vanlalthlana, PC Vanlalruata and Lalrinpuii. The Ministers of State included F Rodingliana, B Lalchhanzova, Lalnilawma and Lalnghinglova Hmar.

Lalfamkima took oath as Protem Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy. Chief Minister Lalduhoma has taken charge of Finance, Planning and Programme Implementation, Vigilance, General Administration, Political and Cabinet, and Law and Judicial Departments.

Minister K Sapdanga has been allotted departments like Home, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation. Vanlalhlana has been alloted Public Works, Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Department. Lalsawivunga has been allotted in-charge of Local Administration, District Council and Minority Affairs, Art and Culture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Lalthansanga has been given in-charge of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Sericulture, Fisheries, and Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department. Vanlalthlana has been allotted State Education, Higher and Technical Education, Taxation, Information and Public Relations, and Information and Communication Technology Department. PC Vanlalruata has been given in-charge of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources and Cooperation Department. Lalrinpuii will take care of Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women and Child Development and the Tourism Department.

Minister of State F Rodingliana will be in charge of Power and Electricity, Commerce and Industries, and Printing and Stationery departments. Minister of State B Lalchhanzova will take care of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Land Revenue and Settlement Departments. Minister of State Lalnilawma will head the Rural Development, Horticulture and Public Health Engineering Departments while Minister of State Lalnghinglova Hmar will take care of Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sports and Youth Services, and Excise and Narcotics Department.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4. The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the Mizo National Front and the Congress in the Northeast state.

The 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister. (ANI)

