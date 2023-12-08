Modi's guarantee that every penny 'looted' from people will have to be returned: PM

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the issue of corruption, asserting it is Modis guarantee that they will have to return every penny looted from people.In a post on X, Modi tagged a news report of the Income Tax department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, as he attacked the opposition party.Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its Congress leaders on honesty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the issue of corruption, asserting it is ''Modi's guarantee'' that they will have to return every penny ''looted'' from people.

In a post on X, Modi tagged a news report of the Income Tax department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, as he attacked the opposition party.

''Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee,'' he said in a post with several emojis.

The news report also showed a picture of several almirahs stuffed with currency notes. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on opposition parties in his X posts of late.

In a recent post, he had cited a news clip to take a swipe at opposition leaders and their ''ecosystem'', saying they may remain happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance but people should be beware of their divisive agenda as an old habit of 70 years cannot go away so easily.

He was reacting to a an X post captioned ''Meltdown-e-Azam'' (great meltdown) of the news clip that cited ''excuses'' and alleged attempts by an ecosystem to stoke regional divide and insult voters in Hindi speaking states after the BJP swept to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, brushing aside the challenge from the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

