Lok Sabha takes up discussion on ethics panel report recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion

The Lok Sabha on Friday took up for discussion a report of the Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ''cash-for-query'' case, with opposition members seeking more time to study the 495-page document.

The report was tabled in the House around 12 noon.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for discussion on the panel report.

Speaker Om Birla said if some strict decisions have to be taken against any member, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of the House.

He said it was painful that at times the House has to take up such matters. But, he said, it is because the dignity of the institution has to be maintained at any cost.

Birla said it was the collective duty of the House to take steps to ensure the prestige of the institution remains unblemished.

He said the House will discuss the report for half-an-hour but opposition members insisted that more time be given.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that three to four days be given to the members to go through the nearly 500-page report.

