Cong's Adhir Ranjan writes to Speaker, seeks more time to discuss ethics panel report against Moitra

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Speaker Om Birla urging him to postpone the debate on the Ethics Committee report on TMC member Mahua Moitra to enable members to prepare for a discussion on it.

Chowdhury said the matter was urgent and important and the members should get sufficient time to prepare themselves as the report is over 100 pages and exhaustive.

However, the Speaker has initiated a debate on the report.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday afternoon moved a motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on the panel report seeking expulsion of Moitra. If some strict decisions have to be taken, they have to be taken to uphold dignity of House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

In his letter, Chowdhury said, ''It is understood that the Ethics Committee Report runs into over 104 pages, with a number of annexures and other documents attached. You will appreciate Sir, members to effectively take part in the discussion on the report, need adequate time to go through the contents of the report.

''Considering the seriousness and importance of the matter, I would request that members may be given sufficient time of three to four days at least to study the report and prepare themselves for the discussion in the House,'' he told the Speaker in the letter.

''I would, therefore, request you to fix a day and time at least three days from now, for taking up the discussion on the Ethics Committee Report,'' Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader, who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had earlier written to the Speaker, saying expulsion is ''an extremely serious punishment and has very wide ramifications''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)