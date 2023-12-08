Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:14 IST
Looking forward to work with new Mizoram CM Lalduhoma for growth of NE: Himanta
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he is looking forward to work with his new Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma for the growth of the North-East region.

Sarma also congratulated the ZPM leader on being sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

''Heartiest congratulations to Pu Lalduhoma on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram,'' the Assam CM wrote on X.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Aizawl.

''Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state's development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East,'' Sarma said.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

