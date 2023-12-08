'Lots of people' urge Putin to run in presidential election -Kremlin
08-12-2023
The Kremlin said on Friday that "lots of people" were urging President Vladimir Putin to run for a new six-year term in March, and Putin would announce his decision "when he deems it appropriate".
The upper house of parliament set the election date on Thursday as March 17.
