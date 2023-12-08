Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra
The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.
After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for ''unethical conduct'', which was adopted by a voice vote.
Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi.
The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House over the ''cash-for-query'' allegation.
