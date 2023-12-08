PM Modi, CM Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy wish for KCR's speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and leaders on Friday wished speedy recovery for former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who suffered a hip fracture after a fall in his bathroom.

In a message on 'X', Modi said: ''Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.'' Revanth Reddy said on 'X' that he has asked the state health secretary to visit the hospital and see that KCR gets the best medical treatment.

The chief minister also said that he had asked the health secretary to continue to monitor KCR's health and update him.

Reddy wished for Rao's speedy recovery.

As per the directions of the chief minister, health secretary S A M Rizvi visited the hospital and interacted with the doctors and hospital management, an official release said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said he is saddened to know that KCR suffered a hip fracture and prayed for the speedy recovery. Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan also wished a speedy recovery of Rao.

The former chief minister has overcome many challenges in his life and he would recover from his injury as well, Kalyan said in a release.

KCR (69) needs to undergo hip replacement surgery following a fracture sustained from a fall at his Erravelli residence and the recovery process would take about 6-8 weeks, doctors treating him said on Friday.

Rao's nephew and BRS MLA-elect T Harish Rao, said the hip replacement surgery would be performed on Friday evening.

Appealing to the BRS cadres and leaders ''not to lose courage'', Harish Rao said the hospital would issue a bulletin after the operation.

He asked the party cadres not to visit the hospital, as per the suggestion of doctors, but to pray for KCR's early recovery.

