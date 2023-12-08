Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Along with 73-year-old Lalduhoma, 11 others also took oath as state ministers at a function held in Raj Bhavan here. Seven of them were sworn in as cabinet ministers and four as ministers of state.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla attended the event.

All 10 newly elected MNF MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the programme. Two newly elected BJP MLAs and lone Congress legislator were also present at the programme. ZPM legislature party deputy leader K Sapdanga was made the home minister while Lalrinpuii from Lunglei East constituency became the first woman cabinet minister in Mizoram. She would hold health, social welfare and tribal affairs, women and child development and tourism portfolios.

Addressing a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony, Lalduhoma announced 12 priority programmes of his new government to be implemented in the next 100 days. The former IPS officer-turned-politician said that his government would give top priority to farmers.

''Our government will buy four local products from farmers like ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks by fixing minimum prices. Farmers will have the choice to sell their products on their own or to the government. This is our topmost priority,'' he said. Lalduhoma, who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, said that the state's financial condition is in ''bad shape'', and the new government will ''declare the next fiscal year as a year of consolidation''. The new budget will be oriented to the ZPM policies and all ministers will monitor their departments by a roadmap, which has already been prepared, he said. ''All departments will be instructed to prepare budgets in line with the ZPM policy,'' he said.

Lalduhoma also said that his government will form committees, involving ministers, MLAs, officials, representatives of all political parties, NGOs, churches and Mizo People's Forum (MPF), a poll watchdog, to monitor development projects across the state. The government will install complaint and suggestion boxes in all ministers' offices.

On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader. Mizoram elected its first legislative assembly in 1972 when it was a Union Territory.

