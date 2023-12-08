India biennale to kick off at Red Fort, 7 themes for 7 days
- Country:
- India
The maiden India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale celebrating the rich tapestry of the country's artistic and cultural heritage is set to kick off at the historic Red Fort complex here on Friday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the mega event. He will also visit thematic pavilions set up in three British-era barracks of the Red Fort.
Large biennale banners have been put up at the venue, which has been decked up colourfully.
From ornate doors to magnificent ancient temples and from heritage stepwells to rich textile designs, the art and architectural legacy of India will be showcased at the biennale.
Seven ''specially curated'' thematic pavilions have been set up in the three barracks -- A1, A2 and B4 -- that have been refurbished for the event.
The seven-day India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB), helmed by the Union Culture Ministry, will open to the public from December 9.
Each day of the event has a different theme that will be complemented by ''exclusively curated exhibitions'' for which ''seven distinguished curators have been onboarded'', a senior official had earlier said.
The seven themes are 'Doors of India', 'Gardens of India', 'Baolis of India', 'Temples of India', 'Architectural Wonders of Independent India', 'Indigenous Design' and 'Women in Architecture and Design'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Successfully completed a sortie on Tejas aircraft: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
People want liberation from BRS, Congress. Wind is in favour of BJP, says PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Telangana.
Aim is to take PM Narendra Modi's vision of Khelo India forward: Gautam Gambhir
Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
In 2024 also Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister, says Amit Shah at a poll rally in Telangana.