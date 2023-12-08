CM asks PM to order probe into BJP MLA''s charge against Muslim cleric

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the allegations by senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that a Muslim cleric he had shared the dais with had links with the terror group ISIS.Siddaramaiah said he has openly acknowledged his friendship with Sayed Tanveer Hashmi.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Siddaramaiah said he has openly acknowledged his friendship with Sayed Tanveer Hashmi. “Should there be any truth to the claims about Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi's connections with ISIS, it's imperative for the PM to order a thorough investigation and disclose any related details. If this is not done, then action must be taken against Yatnal for making such false accusations,” the Chief Minister said.

Yatnal, a former Union Minister, had accused Siddaramaiah of having friendly relations with Hashmi, a “terror sympathiser who has links with terror outfits across the Middle East”. The Chief Minister had shared the stage with him at an event at Hubballi in north Karnataka earlier this week.

Hashmi has also challenged the Central government to conduct an investigation into the allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said. Citing reports in a section of the media, the Chief Minister claimed that it has been revealed that the BJP MLA has business ties with Hashmi's family.

“If Tanveer Hashmi has links with ISIS as alleged by Yatnal, did the MLA, who is his business partner, not know about it? What is the reason for keeping silent? The central government should also investigate the reasons for making such an allegation,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

