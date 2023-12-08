Bawankule defends Fadnavis over his opposition to Nawab Malik's inclusion in ruling alliance

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule on Friday defended Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his objection to NCP MLA Nawab Malik's inclusion in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' alliance. Bawankule said he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) support the stand taken by Fadnavis in this matter. Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, in which he conveyed his reservation about including Malik, an accused in an ED case, in the 'Maha Yuti' alliance. Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Out on medical bail since mid-August, Malik attended the winter session of the state legislature here on Thursday and was later seen in the office of Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the legislature complex. In the House, he was seen sitting in the last row, next to an MLA of the Ajit Pawar faction.

Talking to reporters over the issue in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Bawankule praised Fadnavis for his stand and expressed hope that Ajit Pawar would respect the feelings of Fadnavis and the people of Maharashtra. ''The BJP and I support the stand taken by Fadnavis in his letter to Ajit Pawar on the issue of Nawab Malik. Fadnavis has said that there is no personal animosity against Malik, but he is facing serious charges,'' he said, adding that there can be no support on certain issues. ''But Fadnavis has said that if he is acquitted from the charges, there is no problem in taking him into Maha Yuti,'' the state BJP president added. In his letter to Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said Malik has the right to attend the assembly as an MLA and added that ''we (the BJP) do not harbour any personal animosity or grudge'' against him.

''However, considering the kind of allegations he is facing, we are of the opinion that it would not be appropriate to induct him in the Maha Yuti,'' the BJP leader said.

