Putin announces he'll run for a further Russian presidential term

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin has moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for another six years. State media say he has announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election -- which he is all but certain to win. Putin still commands wide support after nearly a quarter-century in power, despite starting an immensely costly war in Ukraine that has taken thousands of his countrymen's lives, provoked repeated attacks inside Russia -– including one on the Kremlin itself -– and corroded its aura of invincibility. A short-lived rebellion in June by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin raised widespread speculation that Putin could be losing his grip, but he emerged from it with no permanent scars.

