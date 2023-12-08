Italy's Mario Draghi not interested in EU commission presidency role - source
08-12-2023
Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is not interested in becoming president of the European Commission, a source close to Draghi said on Friday.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica had earlier reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was lobbying other European leaders to agree on former European Central Bank president Draghi as the next president of the Commission.
