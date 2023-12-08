Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Chief Electoral Officer alleging irregularities in voters list

Updated: 08-12-2023 17:32 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh, complaining about several alleged irregularities in the voters' list.

The former chief minister alleged that the YSRCP-run state government is responsible for the irregularities and asserted that the prescribed procedure for enrolment of voters is not being followed.

"The necessary changes in the electoral rolls are not being made as per the Electoral Manual-2023. Though the manual clearly specifies the procedure for deletion of multiple entries, the procedure is not complied with, as still there are double or multiple entries of voters in several constituencies," he alleged.

According to the opposition leader, ineligible persons are being enrolled through online mode and the names of opposition parties' supporters are allegedly being deleted under the directions of the ruling dispensation.

Noting that there has been no action on TDP's complaints till now, Naidu called on the CEO to ensure that whoever is raising an objection and wants a voter's name to be deleted should produce necessary evidence.

Though a month has passed since the publication of draft electoral rolls, Naidu said that no decision has been taken by the Election Commission yet on the objections raised by TDP.

He alleged that voters are being disenfranchised without an enquiry.

Appealing to the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate steps to leave no scope for recurrence of irregularities in the final voters' list, Naidu asked the EC official to take action to ensure that his subordinates comply with the rules.

