State TV shows Putin saying: 'I will run for the post of presidency of the Russian Federation'

Russian state TV on Friday showed Vladimir Putin saying he would run for a new six-year presidential term in 2024. Putin was answering a question on the subject from Artyom Zhoga, a military officer.

"I will not hide that I have had different thoughts at different times but it is now time to make a decision," Putin told Zhoga and other decorated soldiers. "I will run for the post of president," Putin was shown in television footage saying in the gilded Georgievsky Hall, part of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

