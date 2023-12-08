BJP demands Jharkhand CM Soren's resignation after huge amount of cash linked to Cong MP seized

The BJP said on Friday that the opposition alliance is a guarantee of corruption while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is to root it out and take action against the guilty.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the INDIA bloc following the recovery of a huge sum of cash by central probe agencies during raids at locations related to a business group linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

He demanded that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has no right to continue in office and should immediately resign, saying that many scams have taken place under his rule.

''Over Rs 100 crore has been recovered from nine almirahs. Congress leaders are filling their pockets with money made through corrupt means and this money goes to the Gandhi family,'' he alleged in a swipe at the Congress leadership. He used the barb ''Gandhi collection centre'' to attack them.

Citing the recent assembly poll results, he said people have endorsed Modi's fight against corruption and alleged that opposition parties eating into the country and people's rights like termites.

They have become synonymous with corruption, he said, noting that several leaders of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress have been arrested on corruption charges and large amounts of cash seized from them.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping silent, Bhatia said, claiming that corruption at such a scale cannot happen without their consent.

When probe agencies raid, opposition leaders claim that their action is driven by the central government's vendetta but the fact is that law is taking its own course, he said.

The Supreme Court has also rejected their plea and people have also taught them a lesson, he said.

Modi is laying the foundation of a ''new India'' based on honesty and transparency and by giving free hand to probe agencies, he said. The investigation agencies are no longer a ''caged parrot'' but are free to bite the corrupt who must feel the pain, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)